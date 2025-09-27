USA African festival’s second edition ends in glamour, cultural pride

The second edition of the All African Festival USA concluded in a vibrant celebration of African heritage, leaving a lasting impression on residents and visitors from Fargo, North Dakota and neighbouring parts of Minnesota.

This year’s closing ceremony was a feast of African art, music, dance, literature and cuisine, offering audiences an immersive experience of the continent’s rich traditions. A standout highlight was the historical and spiritual performance honouring Sango Olukoso, the powerful Yoruba god of thunder and fire, whose dramatic presentation captivated the crowd.

The festival was organised by Asiwaju Olasunkanmi Olanrewaju, Chief Executive Officer of Signal Media Links International, a US based cultural advocate originally from Ibadan, Nigeria. Olanrewaju successfully brought together thousands of people to experience the vibrancy of Yoruba culture and the broader African community.

According to him, “We are thrilled to share the richness of Yoruba culture with the people of Fargo, North Dakota, and Minnesota. We believe cultural exchange is key to building stronger communities, and we are proud to be part of this effort.”

With its blend of glamour and authentic cultural expression, the All African Festival USA continues to provide a powerful platform for showcasing African traditions and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Organizers are already looking ahead to the third edition, promising even more opportunities to share Africa’s diverse heritage with the world.