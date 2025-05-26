US: Why Costco is closed — other stores open on Memorial Day 2025

As Americans gather to commemorate Memorial Day, one major retailer is taking a pause to observe the meaning of the holiday.

Costco warehouses across the country are closed today, May 26, in honor of Memorial Day—a decision that aligns with the company’s long-standing practice of recognizing key national holidays.

While many major grocery stores remain open for last-minute shopping needs, Costco is among the few large retailers that shut their doors entirely on Memorial Day.

The company will resume normal operations tomorrow, Tuesday, May 27.

Memorial Day, always observed on the last Monday of May, is a time set aside to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Though often associated with barbecues, beach trips, and retail sales, the day has deep historical roots.

One of the earliest known Memorial Day observances took place in Charleston, South Carolina, shortly after the Civil War.

There, recently freed Black Americans held a large public commemoration to honor Union soldiers who died in a Confederate prison camp.

Known by some historians as the “Martyrs of the Race Course,” the event is considered one of the first Memorial Day celebrations in U.S. history.

By closing its stores today, Costco pays tribute to the original intent of the holiday—a day of remembrance, reflection, and national unity.

If you’re in need of last-minute items today, other grocery chains including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Market Basket, Shaw’s, and Hannaford are open, with most operating on regular or limited hours.

Sam’s Club is also open today with modified hours: from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

However, if Costco is your go-to, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow to restock on your favorites. Today, the company’s focus remains on honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

(Parade)