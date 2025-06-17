US: We were shot 17 times, lucky to be alive — Assassination survivor, husband speak out

A Minnesota lawmaker and his wife say they feel “incredibly lucky to be alive” after surviving a politically motivated shooting that left them with 17 gunshot wounds between them — and two of their friends dead.

State Senator, John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were gunned down at their home early Saturday morning.

John was hit nine times. Yvette took eight bullets. Yet, both survived.

“We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark,” Yvette said in a statement shared by Senator Amy Klobuchar. “There is never a place for this kind of political hate.”

Their close friends — House Speaker, Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark — were killed at their home less than an hour later.

Police say the attacker, Vance Luther Boelter, wore a latex mask and posed as a police officer. He used a vehicle equipped with flashing lights to carry out the killings.

Boelter, 57, remains on the run. A manhunt is underway across Minnesota and neighboring South Dakota.

The FBI has added him to its most-wanted list and is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Police found Boelter’s abandoned car in Sibley County, about 50 miles from the crime scenes. A cowboy hat believed to be his was found nearby.

Residents in the area were alerted by phone and urged to lock their doors.

Boelter’s wife, Jenny, was briefly detained during a traffic stop in Onamia, more than 100 miles away, along with three family members. She was released after cooperating with investigators.

A Facebook post by Yvette Hoffman’s nephew revealed that Yvette threw herself over their daughter, Hope, during the attack — shielding her with her own body.

Hope, who is in her 20s and was born with spina bifida, had been a major reason her father entered politics.

Authorities say Boelter left behind a hit list containing the names of several prominent Minnesota Democrats.

The list reportedly included Governor Tim Walz, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“This was clearly politically motivated,” Klobuchar said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

President Donald Trump also commented, telling ABC News that the attack was “a terrible thing.”

The shootings began around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Hoffmans’ home in Champlin.

Roughly 90 minutes later, the Hortmans were killed at their residence in Brooklyn Park, eight miles away.

Police say they exchanged gunfire with Boelter at the second location, but he escaped on foot.

According to his CV, Boelter has military and security training. He also previously served as a pastor.

Outside the Hortmans’ home on Sunday, bullet holes marked the front door. Yellow police tape sealed off the quiet suburban neighborhood.

Taha Abuisnaineh, a neighbor who had known the family for over 20 years, said, “They were very nice neighbors in a very quiet neighborhood. We are very shocked.”

Another neighbor recalled hearing the shots and exchanging texts with others on the street.

“We always got a Christmas card from them,” she said. “What a big loss for Minnesota.”

In Sibley County, where Boelter’s car was found, local resident Brian Liebhard echoed the shock.

“This guy needs to get caught,” he said. “I don’t agree with everything they vote for, but this is sad — the guy went wacko.”

Police have released multiple photos of Boelter and are asking the public to remain vigilant.

(BBC)