US: Walmart, two others recall more than 67,000 cases of deodorant

A recall has been issued for more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorants, according to a report published by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products include the “power fresh”-scented Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, “spring fresh”-scented Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, and the Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant. The recall, initiated by manufacturer A.P. Deauville, was launched on July 10.

The enforcement report revealed that the action was prompted by “cGMP deviations,” referring to non-compliance with Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations overseen by the FDA.

The agency also listed multiple lot numbers for each product variant that are affected by the recall.

The deodorants were shipped nationwide and are sold through major retailers including Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon.

A.P. Deauville, headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania, produces its antiperspirants in what it describes as an “FDA-regulated” factory.

In addition to deodorants, the company also manufactures personal care items such as shampoos, conditioners, lotions, body washes, and facial wipes.

