US: Vehicle drives into crowd, injures 30 outside Los Angeles nightclub

At least 30 people were injured, including seven critically, when a vehicle ploughed into a crowd waiting outside a nightclub in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States, early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found the vehicle had struck a large number of people gathered outside the Vermont Hollywood music venue.

“They drove through a taco stand, through the valet podium, and then through the crowd of people that were waiting to go inside,” said Capt. Adam VanGerpen, public information officer for the Los Angeles City Fire Department. “It was a very chaotic scene,” he added.

The situation escalated further when bystanders pulled the driver from the vehicle and physically assaulted him, Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee said. During the scuffle, one of the bystanders shot the driver, Lee confirmed.

A law enforcement source briefed on the incident told CNN that the driver was believed to be intoxicated.

However, authorities said there was no indication of any criminal intent beyond the suspected impairment, and no connection to terrorism has been found.

Seven victims were transported in critical condition, six in serious condition, and 10 others in fair condition, according to the LAFD.

Another seven individuals declined hospital transport after being assessed at the scene. The injured comprised 18 women and 12 men, all reportedly in their mid-20s to early 30s, LAPD Commander Lillian Carranza said.

VanGerpen noted that patients with broken bones and soft tissue injuries were rushed to nearby trauma centres, and one victim sustained a gunshot wound.

Police were initially dispatched following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle had driven into the crowd “for reasons unknown” and that the driver was being assaulted by bystanders. Medical personnel later discovered the driver had also been shot.

“One of our paramedics … when they started doing their secondary assessment of the patient, they identified a gunshot,” VanGerpen said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for surgery and remains in stable condition. However, he is currently in police custody.

“However, he is not free to leave. He is in the custody of Los Angeles Police Department, and we’re looking at charges such as attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon at this point,” Carranza said.

Police say the suspected shooter, described as a man wearing a blue jersey, fled the scene. A silver revolver was believed to have been used in the attack. “We consider him armed and dangerous right now,” Lee stated.

Reacting to the incident, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described it as a “heartbreaking tragedy”.

“I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives. The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning — a full investigation into what happened is underway,” she said in a statement.

Footage from the scene showed injured individuals being treated on the pavement, with some taken away on stretchers as police cordoned off the area.

“People were helping each other out,” VanGerpen said. “People were waiting to go inside there (the nightclub), they’re ordering tacos, so they’re seeing people that they don’t even know are injured. They’re stepping in to help them out.”

The fire department confirmed that 124 personnel responded to the incident, which occurred around 2 a.m. local time, and coordinated triage and transport of the victims.

