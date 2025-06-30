US: Two firefighters killed, one injured in Idaho shooting

Two US firefighters have been killed and a third injured after a man “intentionally started a fire” and began shooting at first responders in a “total ambush” in Idaho, according to Police authorities.

The gunman, who investigators said acted alone, began shooting after crews responded to a fire at Canfield Mountain, just north of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters came under sniper fire during the shooting in Idaho and a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team later “located a deceased male” close to where the attack took place.

The fire grew to 20 acres after it was first reported and continued to burn into Sunday night, Sheriff Bob Norris said, “We do believe that the suspect started the fire. This was a total ambush. These firefighters did not have a chance.

“We did lose a Coeur d’Alene firefighter, and we did lose a firefighter from the Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.”

A third was “fighting for his life, but is in stable condition”, he said.

Firefighters received the first report of a fire in the mountainside community at around 13:21 PST (20:21 GMT) and reports that they were being shot at emerged about 40 minutes later, Norris said.

More than 300 law enforcement officers from the city, county, state and federal levels responded to the scene of the shooting, including two helicopters with snipers on board.

Norris said the shooter used a high-powered sporting rifle to fire rapidly at first responders, with officers initially unsure of the number of perpetrators involved.

After an hour-long barrage of gunfire, the suspect was found using mobile phone location information. It was unclear whether the suspect had killed himself or been hit by an officer, Norris said.

Authorities would not provide more details on weapons recovered, but said that officers would likely find more guns at the scene on Monday, once the fire was extinguished.

The motive for the shooting was not known and Norris did not provide any details on the suspect.

The two firefighters killed and the third wounded have not been identified.

Norris said that a preliminary investigation had determined that there was only one gunman, after it was earlier thought that there could have been as many as four.

He said the gunman appeared to have run while shooting and may have stashed weapons in different places.

Norris added that investigators had to search the scene quickly, due to the encroaching fire, and that the information they had was still “very, very preliminary”.

“A fire was rapidly approaching that body. And we had to scoop up that body and transport that body to another location,” he said.

Officials have appealed to the public to stay away and not to fly drones over the site.

