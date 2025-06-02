US: Tulsa Mayor unveils $105m trust to address 1921 massacre impact

On the 104th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the city’s mayor announced the creation of a $105 million trust to address the “systemic impacts” of the attack that destroyed African American homes and businesses in the Greenwood District.

“This is a critical step to help to unify Tulsans and heal the wounds that for so long prevented generations of our neighbors from being able to recover from the race massacre,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols during Sunday’s announcement.

The Greenwood Trust, named for the neighborhood at the center of the massacre, aims to gather $105 million in assets by June 1, 2026 — the 105th anniversary of the attack, which left as many as 300 people dead.

According to a city statement, the trust’s assets could include public funding, philanthropic contributions, and property transfers.

The initiative focuses on three main areas: a $24 million housing fund to support residents of Greenwood and North Tulsa, a $60 million cultural preservation fund to improve local buildings and infrastructure, and a $21 million legacy fund to acquire and develop land for survivors and descendants.

“The Greenwood Trust is really a bridge that connects what we as a community can bring to the table and what the community needs,” Nichols said.

During its first year, the trust will focus on planning, staffing, and fundraising.

“As we seek to make this framework a reality, I am eager to work alongside my fellow Tulsans and partners across the country to create a fundamental shift in how we further establish generational wealth, housing opportunities, and repair for so many Tulsans,” Nichols added.

Although credible reports implicate law enforcement in the massacre, the U.S. Department of Justice said in January it has “no avenue” to prosecute the crimes, citing expired statutes of limitations and the advanced age of potential defendants.

(Reuters)