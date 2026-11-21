The United States government has released previously undisclosed documents detailing a 1982 investigation into alleged Bigfoot footprints discovered in a Washington state forest, with a wildlife biologist concluding that the tracks were unlikely to have been made by the mythical creature.

The three documents, obtained from the US Forest Service’s so-called “Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records”, were published online by the agency on October 15. They provide details of a government investigation into dozens of unusual footprints discovered in the Mill Creek Watershed of the Umatilla National Forest.

The investigation was commissioned by the US Department of Agriculture, which assigned wildlife biologist Rodney L. Johnson to examine the reported discovery. Johnson subsequently submitted a six-page memorandum documenting his observations and assessment of the footprints.

According to the report, the tracks were discovered at three different muddy locations across the watershed. Each measured approximately 15 inches long and seven inches wide, with the footprints extending between 25 and 40 feet across varying terrain and into dense vegetation.

Johnson also observed signs of disturbance in the surrounding bushes, suggesting that whatever made the tracks had moved through the area for another 30 to 40 feet. One of the footprints also had what he described as a “deformation of [the] second toe.”

Photographs documenting some of the impressions were attached to the report, while investigators also produced plaster casts of several footprints.

Although Johnson acknowledged the unusual level of detail in the markings, he questioned whether they provided evidence of Bigfoot’s existence.

“If the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail,” Johnson wrote, noting that some of the print marks on the feet “would have to be very hard to duplicate” and “appear very natural.”

Despite these observations, the biologist ultimately rejected the possibility that the footprints belonged to the large, hairy, humanlike creature associated with Bigfoot sightings.

“[I]t is my opinion that the tracks observed … were made by something other than a 300 pound plus two footed being,” Johnson concluded.

He based his assessment on several inconsistencies in the footprints and the surrounding environment. Among his observations was that the distance between successive tracks remained unchanged despite variations in the slope of the terrain.

Johnson also noted that his own boots sank further into the mud than the alleged Sasquatch footprints, raising questions about whether the impressions could have been made by a creature weighing more than 300 pounds.

Additionally, he found evidence that leaves and other forest debris had been deliberately cleared from parts of the ground before the footprints were created, describing the signs of interference as “obvious”.

A separate memorandum from a US Border Patrol official also raised suspicions about the discovery, suggesting that the footprints had been deliberately manufactured to make the Bigfoot mystery appear credible.

In a subsequent communication to the US Forest Service office in Walla Walla, Washington, the official warned that the discovery could have been an attempt to deceive the agency and use its involvement to convince members of the public.

The official concluded that the tracks were “man made by using some type of soft plaster or rubber coated foot.”

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Beyond the 1982 investigation, the newly released government records contain accounts of other alleged Bigfoot encounters, including a newspaper clipping about footprints reportedly discovered in Montana in 2003.

The collection also includes a letter from Leo Kinney, who recounted an encounter with what he believed were Bigfoot tracks during a hunting expedition in Montana in the 1940s.

Kinney claimed that he was aware of other hunters who had encountered similar footprints in the area. He also recalled reports of an unusual smell and a strange sound accompanying the alleged sightings.

Kinney wrote that the hunters noticed a “strong odor” and heard “a grunting type noise” while investigating the tracks.

“We were not particularly anxious to catch up to whatever it was, and though we didn’t confess it at this time, in later conversations,” Kinney wrote, “we found out that we all had a very uneasy feeling and could feel chills running up and down our backs.”

(New York Post)