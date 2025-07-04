US: Trump unveils new fragrance, Victory 45-47

United States President Donald Trump has launched a new line of fragrances named Victory 45-47.

The new product adds to the growing list of items promoted under his brand during his second term in office.

The fragrance, designed for both men and women, is the latest in a series of ventures leveraging his name and image.

Trump has made millions from similar branded merchandise, including Bibles, shoes, and NFTs, all rolled out since his return to the White House as the 47th president.

According to promotional details shared by the president on Truth Social, the new fragrance line includes a cologne for men and a perfume for women.

The name Victory 45-47 symbolises his two-time presidency — as both the 45th and current 47th Commander-in-Chief of the United States.

“Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success – For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!” he wrote.

