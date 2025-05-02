US: Trump to host military parade for Army’s 250th birthday, June 14

President Donald Trump will host a military parade on June 14 to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and honor service members and veterans. The date also marks Trump’s birthday.

The event will feature reenactors and military equipment from every major U.S. conflict—from the Revolutionary War to the Global War on Terror. It will also include active-duty troops and military academy students.

“The president is planning an historic celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday that will honor generations of selfless Americans who have risked everything for our freedom.

“Exactly 250 years ago, the first American patriots died for the cause of Independence. We owe our freedom to them and to every soldier who has given their life for our nation in the 2½ centuries since.

“As one of the first events of the year-long celebration of our 250th anniversary, this commemorative parade will be a fitting tribute to the service, sacrifice and selflessness of the brave men and women who have worn the uniform and devoted their lives to defending the greatest experiment in liberty known to man,” White House Domestic Policy Council Director, Vince Haley said.

The White House is working with the Pentagon, DHS, the National Park Service, and other agencies to organize the event.

Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth said,“We love our military and take great pride in honoring our warfighters. In celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army, we will throw the biggest and most beautiful military parade in our nation’s history.”

The parade stems from Trump’s January executive order establishing Task Force 250, which is leading federal planning for America’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

That order also revived initiatives from Trump’s first term, including the National Garden of American Heroes—a planned park featuring 250 statues of notable Americans. It also restored a previous order aimed at protecting monuments and statues.

According to the White House, the 250th anniversary offers “an opportunity to unite the American people around their shared history and common future as a nation.”

Earlier this year, the administration marked key moments in U.S. history, including the 250th anniversaries of Patrick Henry’s “Give Me Liberty” speech, Paul Revere’s ride, and the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

The parade will echo Trump’s 2019 “Salute to America” event, which included military flyovers, tanks on display, and a speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

