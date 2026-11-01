US: Trump agrees to grant visa to mother of Ghanaian teen killed in New York

United States President, Donald Trump, has agreed to grant an immediate visa to the mother of a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy shot dead in New York, following a request by the city’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani announced the development on Saturday after speaking with Trump, saying the visa would allow the teenager’s mother to travel to the United States and attend her son’s funeral.

“The murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, let alone from thousands of miles away,” Mamdani wrote Saturday on X. “Javits Frimpong’s mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person. I just got off the phone with President Trump and he has agreed to grant her visa immediately.”

“All of New York City is mourning this tragedy,” he said.

However, the White House had yet to confirm the arrangement as of Saturday, with no immediate response to an email from The Associated Press seeking clarification on whether the administration would issue the visa.

The teenager, identified as Javits Frimpong, was shot in the abdomen while walking to school in a Bronx neighbourhood shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the New York City Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not announced any arrests, and investigations into the killing are ongoing.

US Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat representing the Bronx, said Frimpong moved from Ghana to the area about a year ago to reunite with his father and start a new life in the United States.

Torres also expressed grief over the teenager’s death, highlighting concerns about the safety of children travelling to school.

“Our entire borough is mourning a young man who should have had his whole future ahead of him,” Torres said. “Every child in the Bronx deserves to walk to school without fearing for their life, and no parent should ever have to endure what Javits’s father, Thomas, is enduring now.”

Meanwhile, the teenager’s father, Thomas Frimpong, described his son as a quiet boy who spent much of his time on his cellphone.

He also disclosed that he had learned about bullying allegations involving his son days before the shooting, saying the school’s principal informed him that two students had been disturbing the teenager and had subsequently been suspended.

“It was the principal who told me,” Thomas Frimpong said. “He said two guys are disturbing my son so he has suspended the two guys. My son is at school. He’s innocent, so I call him. I talk with my son, he said ‘dad, I’m OK.’ ”

Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, also confirmed that the country’s officials in New York were working with local authorities following the killing.

In a post on X, Ablakwa said the foreign ministry “will work tirelessly with U.S. authorities to ensure justice is secured.”

The visa development comes amid the Trump administration’s wider restrictions on immigration during his second term. The president’s policies have included suspending visa processing for nationals of 75 countries.

(CNN)