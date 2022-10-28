US travel advisory to its citizens in Nigeria a disservice and premature ― CONNSU

The United States of America (USA) Embassy travel advisory to American citizens in Nigeria over security has been described as a “disservice” to the Nigerian government and people as well as being premature, given the stride recorded in routing terrorist elements in Nigeria.

The coalition of Nigerians for National Sovereignty and Unity (CONNSU) said this in Abuja as they commended the efforts of the security agencies in protecting the Nigerian State.

The group in an address jointly signed by National Coordinator Musa Taidi, National Secretary, Chijioke Kalu of the coalition, CONNSU said it expected the United States to partner with Nigeria in promoting a sane society to indulge in activities that would engender public cohesion and peace and not cause panic.

The address reads in part “Over the past few days, we have been increasingly concerned about security advisories by the United States Mission in Nigeria and the United Kingdom High Commission on potential terrorist attacks in our nation’s capital, Abuja.”

It noted that it was disturbed that a routine security advisory has been turned into security panic in the nation’s capital, “Ordinarily, security advisories are routine and designed to help de-escalate tension and nip activities of terrorists and their like in the bud. Nigerian security agencies, especially the Department of State Services, DSS, have occasionally issued such advisories.

“However, the CONNSU is alarmed that less than 24 hours after the initial security alert, the United States Embassy in Nigeria will authorise the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members due to what it termed “the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“This is an overreach and we believe designed to cause panic and weaken the resolve and strident efforts of the Nigerian security architecture amidst great gains over elements that pose existential threats to Nigeria.

“It is pertinent to state that on April 26, 2022, the DSS alerted the nation of plans by terrorists to plant IEDs and aim at soft targets in the country. It is to the credit of the Nigerian security architecture that the plans of enemies of the State and their sponsors were put in check and nothing major happened across the country.

“Also, the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) have all issued similar advisories of which the intelligence community have acted swiftly and decisively to.

“So, for the U.S to ask for the departure of its citizens in the face of the commitment and tireless effort of the Nigerian Government and its security apparatus is a great disservice and premature.

“While we are not unmindful of the obligation of the U.S and UK Governments to their citizens, we believe working closely with the Nigerian Government and strengthening ongoing clearance field and intelligence operations will be more meaningful than back-to-back advisories.

“Over the past few months, the Nigerian security community has been routing terrorists, bandits and ESN elements across the country. As a result of these, most of these elements are on the run, scattered, weakened and cornered.

“Owing to their superior technology, the U.S and UK governments should provide credible leads to the Nigerian security, especially the DSS rather than stoking fear in the run-up to a major election in 2023.

The coalition urged Nigerians to stand by her armed forces by continued assistance with actionable intelligence and moral support against the enemies of the state.





“We urge fellow citizens to support the effort of the Government and security forces in defeating our common enemies as has always been the case.

“As a people, we have continually braved the odds and demonstrated unapparelled resilience when those who should fully support us engaged in projections that are negative.

“This time around, we cannot do less and it is our duty to vouch for actionable reports and movements of suspicious elements. We need to be more integrated into our local communities and neighbourhoods and be as law-abiding as possible,” Teidi stated.

