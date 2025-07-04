BusinessWorld News

US to start sending out tariff letters to trade partners — Trump

Femi Akinyemi
Donald Trump, Trump announces Iran and Israel ceasefire agreement, Pakistan Trump Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has said the US government is to start sending out letters to countries with details of higher US tariff rates that will begin on 1 August.

According to Trump, between 10 to 12 letters will go out on Friday, with more over the coming days.

The import duties will range from “60% or 70% tariffs to 10 to 20% tariffs,” he said, the top end of which is higher than he had previously outlined.

Trump also has set a deadline of 9 July for negotiations over import tax rates as countries scramble to reach deals.

He has previously said there would be a baseline tariff of 10% on many economies up to a 50% maximum and did not say which countries’ goods would face the US taxes, or whether the rates would only apply to certain goods.

“My inclination is to send a letter out and say what tariff they’re going to be paying,” he told reporters on Thursday. “It’s just much easier.”

He added: “We’re going to be sending some letters out, starting probably tomorrow.”

Tariffs are taxes imposed on goods coming into a country, paid by the importer.

The idea is to have more money flowing into the US government, and also to make foreign goods more expensive, thus boosting demand for US-made goods.

Trump’s comments come before a deadline next week that could see steeper duties imposed on goods from a number of countries.

These range from the European Union, which was previously threatened with 20% tariffs later raised to 50%, to Japan, which could face 35% tariffs on its goods.

The UK and US have partly agreed on a trade deal, covering UK cars and US beef and bioethanol, but not steel.

The world’s largest economies, China and the US, initially engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war that imposed massive “reciprocal” tariff increases in April.

The US imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese imports, while China put 125% tariffs on some goods.

(BBC)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu celebrates Olubadan Tinubu celebrates Olubadan at 90
Next Article Benue residents protest, gunmen attacks on Benue , Benue SUBEB muslim community, Benue homeland security, CAPPA condemns killing of over 200 in Benue communities Benue residents protest arrest of youths

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×