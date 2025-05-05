US to slap 100% tariff on foriegn films — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to introduce 100 per cent tariffs on films produced abroad and imported into the U.S., as part of a broader protectionist push.

“The movie industry in America is dying a very fast death,” Trump stated on his Truth Social platform, claiming that foreign countries were offering various incentives to draw filmmakers and studios away from the United States.

“Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a national security threat,” he continued.

“I am authorising the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to begin the process of instituting a 100 per cent tariff on all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands. We want movies made in America again.”

It remains unclear how such tariffs would be applied or how they would reduce costs for Hollywood studios.

Location shooting for Hollywood films has increasingly moved abroad due to lower production costs and tax incentives offered by foreign governments. In 2024, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a significant investment to enable California to outpace other states offering tax credits, in a bid to lure more entertainment industry projects back to the Golden State.

Since assuming office in January, Trump has pursued an aggressive trade policy, imposing high import tariffs with the stated aim of bringing production back to the United States.

Trump’s tariffs are prompting people worldwide to reassess their relations with Washington.

