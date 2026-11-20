A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his identical twin brother dead during an argument over personal belongings inside their family home in Washington, DC.

The suspect, identified as Jamari Young, was arrested on Wednesday by the US Marshals Service, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He faces an adult charge of second-degree murder while armed.

A judge ordered him detained without bond following a court hearing on Thursday.

The shooting happened on October 25, when Jamari allegedly shot his twin brother, Jabrell Young, also 16, during a disagreement over belongings in his bedroom, according to court documents obtained by FOX 5 DC.

Family members told the news outlet that they handed Jamari over to authorities following his brother’s death.

Police officers who arrived at the family residence after receiving a report of the incident found Jabrell unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead inside the house.

Relatives said Jabrell died in his mother’s arms as she desperately tried to save him by applying pressure to his wounds.

According to court documents, the disagreement started after Jabrell entered Jamari’s bedroom and touched some of his belongings.

During the incident, their mother allegedly attempted to save Jabrell while Jamari expressed regret over the shooting, saying, “I didn’t mean to. It just went off. I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry, Ma.”

The boys’ mother reportedly ordered Jamari to leave the house after the shooting. Security camera footage from the neighbourhood showed him initially walking away before breaking into a run.

Police subsequently investigated the incident as a homicide and launched a search for the teenager.

Investigators recovered two .45-caliber shell casings from inside the residence, although the firearm allegedly used in the shooting has not been found.

FOX 5 also reported that someone inside the house allegedly threw a blanket beneath a parked car nearby. Officers later discovered a 9 mm pistol inside the blanket, which was traced to an unsolved fatal shooting in July.

However, authorities have not identified the person who placed the blanket under the vehicle. They have also not disclosed where Jamari went after leaving the house or whether anyone helped him while he was missing.

Despite the murder charge, Jamari’s relatives have maintained that the shooting was accidental and that he never intended to kill his brother.

The twins’ aunt told FOX 5 that Jamari was terrified after the incident and had no intention of shooting Jabrell.

Their mother also defended her son after Thursday’s court hearing, describing the brothers as inseparable and disputing suggestions that the shooting was deliberate.

“This is an accident. This is an accident, but they’re putting out a narrative that my son is just a monster and that this is something that was just malicious,” she told FOX 5. “This is not malicious, sir. My son and his brother are best friends. They love each other. Ride or die.”

She also accused law enforcement officers of mistreating her and other members of the family since the incident.

“I’ve been harassed. I’ve been stalked. I’ve been threatened. I’ve been mistreated. My family has been mistreated since day one,” she said. “I’ve been treated like I’m the suspect. I haven’t been treated like I’m a grieving mom. I’ve been treated like I’m the one who’s [at] fault for all this.”

In an online fundraising appeal, the twins’ mother said her son was “being portrayed in a way that could put his life in danger.”

She further alleged that investigators seized all her electronic devices and that she was facing legal pressure while mourning the death of one son and dealing with the arrest of the other.

“i continue to face legal pressure while i am still trying to grieve and find the strength to get through each day,” she wrote.

The fundraiser had generated more than $1,200 for the family as of Thursday afternoon.

Jamari remains in custody following the judge’s decision to deny him bond.

(Fox News)