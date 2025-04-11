US tariffs: Speaker Abbas proposes China option as global trade war deepens

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Friday, called for a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China as the United States imposes higher tariffs on foreign commodities.

While addressing a delegation from the China People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), led by its Vice Chairman, Mr. Hu Chunhua, Speaker Abbas cited the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as viable options for Nigeria amid the ongoing global trade war.

The Speaker said: “In the face of evolving global trade dynamics, exemplified by the recent imposition of tariffs by the United States, which have affected our non-oil exports, it is imperative that we diversify our trade partnerships. Enhancing our economic ties with China presents significant opportunities for our nation.

“In this regard, Nigeria is equally enthusiastic about deepening cooperation through platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. These initiatives offer promising avenues for expanding trade, fostering investment, and promoting knowledge exchange.”

Speaker Abbas noted that as the world witnesses China’s remarkable economic transformation, “we find in its experience a model of inspiration, particularly in the areas of industrial policy, poverty reduction, and technological innovation.”

The Speaker stated that the National Assembly is committed to building enduring institutional ties with key Chinese legislative bodies, including the China People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration would enable mutual learning on legislative reforms, effective constituency representation, and democratic innovation.

Speaker Abbas added that the results of China’s recent ‘Two Sessions,’ with their focus on inclusive development, scientific advancement, and environmental sustainability, present substantial common ground for both nations.

The Speaker reaffirmed the House’s commitment to the “noble pursuit of parliamentary diplomacy.” While noting that the legislative endeavors of the parliament remain pivotal in supporting Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives, he said: “By further strengthening our cooperation with China, we are better positioned to achieve our shared aspirations for modernization, peace, and prosperity.”

Speaker Abbas stressed that the enduring and strategic partnership between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China lies at the core of the two countries’ international relations.

He noted that their collaboration spans vital sectors such as infrastructure, trade, health, and education.

“The recent elevation of our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is clear evidence of the mutual trust and resolve cultivated by the interactions between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Xi Jinping. Nigeria’s steadfast support for the ‘One China Principle’ reflects our deep-rooted belief in the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we remain devoted to dialogue and cooperation as the means to address complex global challenges,” he said.

Earlier, the CPPCC Vice Chairman, Mr. Hu Chunhua, recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited China last September, where the two presidents announced strategic partnerships.

“China stands ready to work with Nigeria on the agreements signed by the two presidents and the resolutions of the Beijing Conference,” Chunhua said, expressing his country’s commitment to prioritizing issues of common interest between China and Nigeria.