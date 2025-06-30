US: Supreme Court to hear Republican challenge to campaign spending limits

The US Supreme Court on Monday announced it will hear a Republican challenge to federal limits on campaign spending, a case that could have sweeping implications for the 2026 midterm elections.

At the center of the case, NRSC v. Federal Elections Commission, is a question of whether the government can legally cap how much money political parties and campaign committees spend in direct coordination with their candidates.

Republicans argue that those limits violate the First Amendment.

The court will hear arguments in its next term, which begins in October.

If the justices rule in favor of the Republican committees, the decision could significantly expand how much parties can spend in support of individual campaigns, potentially reshaping the financial landscape of American elections.

In a joint statement, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Hudson and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Tim Scott praised the court’s decision.

“The government should not restrict a party committee’s support for its own candidates,” they said.

“These coordinated expenditure limits violate the First Amendment, and we appreciate the Court’s decision to hear our case. Coordinated spending continues to be a critical part of winning campaigns, and the NRCC and NRSC will ensure we are in the strongest possible position to win in 2026 and beyond.”

Under current law, coordinated party expenditure limits for 2025 range from $127,200 to $3,946,100 for Senate candidates, depending on a state’s voting-age population.

For House candidates, the limit is $127,200 in states with a single at-large district and $63,600 in states with multiple representatives.

These figures reflect caps set by Congress under the Federal Election Campaign Act, which the Republican committees now say are outdated and unconstitutional.

(ABC News)