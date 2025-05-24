US singer, Billy Joel, cancels tour following brain disorder diagnosis

Legendary American singer and pianist, Billy Joel has announced the cancellation of all upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a neurological condition known as normal pressure hydrocephalus.

In a statement shared on social media, the 76-year-old music icon revealed he is undergoing physical therapy and will not be performing for the foreseeable future on medical advice.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” Joel said.

According to the statement, recent performances aggravated Joel’s condition, which has led to hearing, vision, and balance difficulties.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus, more common in individuals over 65, results from an accumulation of fluid in the brain. The Cleveland Clinic notes that symptoms often mimic dementia, though the condition can sometimes be reversed with treatment.

Joel had originally planned to begin the tour — spanning the United States, Canada, and England — in February, but postponed it to July, citing an unspecified health concern. That tour is now cancelled entirely.

Famous for classics like “Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl”, Joel concluded his historic Madison Square Garden monthly residency in 2023, which began in 2014 and became a record-breaking run.

(Reuters)

