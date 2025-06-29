US: Senate advances Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ amid uncertain fate

US Senate Republicans made a significant move Saturday night toward passing President Donald Trump’s much-touted “big, beautiful bill,” though its final fate remains unclear.

After an intense push by GOP leaders, the Senate approved a key procedural vote 51-49, allowing debate on the sweeping tax cuts and spending proposal to begin. But several Republican holdouts are still demanding changes before they support final passage.

The bill, which Trump wants to sign on July 4, would slash federal taxes, boost funding for the Pentagon and border security, and scale back programs like Medicaid. If the Senate passes it, the legislation must return to the House for final approval.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump hailed the procedural win.

“Tonight we saw a GREAT VICTORY in the Senate with the ‘GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ but, it wouldn’t have happened without the Fantastic Work of Senator Rick Scott, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ron Johnson, and Senator Cynthia Lummis. They, along with all of the other Republican Patriots who voted for the Bill, are people who truly love our Country!” he wrote.

Vice President JD Vance was at the Capitol, backing Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s efforts to persuade skeptical Republicans. As Senate president, Vance was also ready to break a tie if needed.

Ahead of the vote, Thune and Vance met with Senators Johnson, Lee, Scott, and Lummis — all of whom eventually backed the bill.

One of the key votes came from Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who was won over after provisions were added that favored her state — including increased deductions for a special group of whalers, according to a CNN source.

“VERY PROUD OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TONIGHT,” Trump added on Truth Social.

Still, not all Republicans were on board. Sens. Thom Tillis and Rand Paul opposed the procedural vote. Trump lashed out on Truth Social:

“Tillis is making a BIG MISTAKE,” he wrote, adding that he would meet with primary challengers to the North Carolina senator “over the coming weeks.”

About Paul, Trump simply posted: “What’s wrong with this guy???”

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are employing delay tactics, requiring the entire bill to be read aloud — a process expected to take 10 to 15 hours. Afterward, debate will resume, followed by a marathon “vote-a-rama,” with both political and substantive amendments likely to emerge.

Trump had been actively lobbying GOP senators. He met with Scott and Johnson earlier Saturday and called other key figures like Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who later voiced his support. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Paul even golfed with Trump that morning.

Sen. Johnson told reporters a deal had been made to allow an amendment vote to cap enrollment in Medicaid expansion. However, he wouldn’t commit to supporting the final bill if the amendment failed.

“Every one of us wants to support the president’s agenda. … We all wanted to get to yes, and so we’re all working together to make sure that happens,” Scott told reporters.

House Republicans are being urged to stay silent on the Senate version. During a 15-minute call Saturday, Speaker Mike Johnson encouraged unity and warned members not to post opinions online while negotiations are ongoing.

Still, some Republicans voiced concern. Rep. David Valadao of California publicly opposed the bill’s Medicaid changes, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey told CNN: “I don’t like it. We had hit a sweet spot with our bill.”

If the bill passes the procedural steps, a final vote could happen as early as Monday. But hurdles remain. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a critical swing vote, said she might oppose the final version if her proposed amendments are not adopted.

Her involvement could reshape the bill in coming days.

