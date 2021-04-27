US Secretary of State, Blinken, to meet Buhari over security, economy

UNITED States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will virtually meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over security and economic issues, a statement from the US State Department said on Monday.

The meeting is part of Blinken’s first virtual trip to Africa, which begins on Tuesday. He is scheduled to visit Kenya and Nigeria while engaging with young people from across the continent. Blinken’s meeting with Buhari “will underscore our shared goals of strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification,” the US State Department statement said.

The US top diplomat will also meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to “reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance.”

The visit includes a health partnership event where Blinken is expected to meet with a Nigerian healthcare worker. The statement from the US Department of State reads: “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will embark tomorrow, April 27 (today), on his first virtual trip to Africa, where he will visit Kenya and Nigeria and engage with young people from across the continent.

“Secretary Blinken will begin his virtual travel to Africa meeting with Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) alumni. In a “Ten Questions with Tony” event, YALI alumni will have an opportunity to engage with the Secretary on a range of topics, including the role of youths in the future of Africa, economic development, democracy and good governance, climate change, and health.

Through YALI, the United States works with public, private sector, and civil society partners across the continent to develop initiatives and economic opportunities to support the creativity, innovativeness, and energy of Africa’s youth.

