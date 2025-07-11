World News

US: Search ongoing after truck plunges off Delaware Memorial Bridge

Adegbite Taoheed
Delaware Memorial Bridge in the United States.

Authorities have disclosed that searches are underway after a bobtail truck on Friday plunged off the Delaware Memorial Bridge into the river after running off the Delaware-bound span.

Bobtail truck is a term used for the cab portion of a tractor-trailer operating without a trailer. 

According to reports, Wilmington firefighters, members of the New Castle County Dive Team, Delaware State Police Dive Team, and air and marine units from the United States Coast Guard are searching the waters below the Delaware Memorial Bridge for the vehicle.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA), in a statement, explained that the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m., noting that the bobtail truck crossed three lanes of traffic on southbound I-295, went up onto a concrete pad, and smashed into a concrete wall. 

It further stated that the incident led to a portion of the wall collapsing, and the bobtail went into the Delaware River below.

According to DRBA officials, an accident like this has never happened on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

