US revokes visas of Glastonbury Band, Bob Vylan over anti-Israel chant

The United States has revoked the visas of British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan after the group led a controversial chant during their set at the Glastonbury music festival.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed the move on Monday, citing the band’s use of inflammatory language.

“The United States has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants,” Landau posted on X.

“Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” he added.

The band, known for blending punk rock with hip-hop and confronting issues like racism and inequality, led a chant of “Death to the IDF”—a reference to the Israel Defense Forces—during their performance at the festival.

The action has sparked international reactions.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the band’s chant as “appalling hate speech.” The BBC, which streamed the festival, issued an apology for failing to cut the footage promptly.

The Glastonbury controversy follows a similar debate surrounding Kneecap, a politically outspoken Belfast group. Kneecap had previously criticized Israel’s military actions during their Coachella performance in California.

Despite pressure—including from Prime Minister Starmer—to remove Kneecap from the Glastonbury lineup, festival organizers retained the group. However, the BBC opted not to broadcast their set.

Both Bob Vylan and Kneecap had scheduled performances in the United States later this year. The visa revocations now put those plans in serious doubt.

President Donald Trump’s administration has ramped up visa cancellations in recent months, especially targeting foreign nationals engaged in anti-Israel activism.

(AFP)