Pew Research Center, based in the United States of America has predicted Muslims population to reach 3.6 billion by 2070.

The report, which examines population growth among seven religious groups between 2020 and 2070, found that Islam and Christianity are growing, but Muslims are expanding faster.

“Christians are the largest religious group in the world, and Muslims are the second largest. But that will change by 2035, when Muslims will surpass Christians in population,” the report said, on Wednesday.

If recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide by 2070, the Washington DC-based research centre said in its report.

The world’s population is projected to increase by 29 percent during the period. Muslims and christians are the only groups expected to keep pace, with christians growing by 30 percent and muslims 80 percent.

Muslims will make up 36 percent of the global population in 2070, up from 26 percent in 2020. Christians will hold steady at 29 percent, according to the report.

Muslims had a total fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman from 2020 to 2025, compared with 2.0 for non-muslims. The median age of Muslims in 2020 was 24, nearly a decade lower than the 33 recorded for non-muslims.

“Muslims are growing faster than all other major religious groups because they are having the most children. Christians, who have the next-highest fertility rate, are expected to keep pace with the world’s overall population growth,” the report said.

Changing or leaving religion also plays a role, as the report said that based on past trends, muslims are expected to have much smaller losses compared to christians.

Most of the world’s population growth this century is expected in sub-Saharan Africa, where most people are christian or muslim.