The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) is projected to overtake the United States as the country with the world’s largest Christian population by 2070, according to new population projections by the Pew Research Center.

The forecast suggests a major geographical shift in the global distribution of Christianity over the next five decades, with sub-Saharan Africa expected to become increasingly central to the religion’s growth.

Pew’s analysis of religious population trends between 2020 and 2070 indicates that the United States will lose its Christian majority, although Christianity is expected to remain the country’s largest religious group.

The projected change is largely linked to differences in population growth across regions, as African countries are expected to record faster growth than North America and Europe.

Despite losing its position as the country with the largest Christian population, the United States is still expected to retain one of the world’s biggest Christian communities.

The research, which considers fertility, mortality, migration and religious switching patterns, also identifies the growing number of Americans who do not associate with any religion as a major factor behind the projected decline.

According to the projections, religiously unaffiliated people will account for 41 per cent of the US population by 2070.

Pew also forecasts a change in the country’s religious composition, with Judaism, which was the third-largest religious group in 2020, expected to be overtaken by both Islam and Hinduism by 2070 if current trends continue.

The research attributes much of the anticipated growth in religiously unaffiliated Americans to religious switching, noting that Christianity loses more followers through switching than it gains.

Another factor is the age difference between the two groups. Religiously unaffiliated Americans are younger on average than Christians, giving them a demographic advantage in the coming decades.

Pew explained that younger populations tend to grow faster because they have more people within reproductive age groups and fewer individuals approaching the end of their natural lifespans.

The projections point to a broader transformation in global Christianity, which has historically been concentrated in Europe and North America but is increasingly shifting towards African countries.

Although Christianity is expected to remain the world’s largest religious group overall, its future growth will be driven increasingly by demographic expansion across sub-Saharan Africa.

(Newsweek)