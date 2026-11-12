US police arrest teenager over murder of 15-year-old Ghanaian in New York

New York police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian immigrant who was killed while walking to school in the Bronx.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and faces murder and other charges over the October 29 killing, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. Police have not disclosed his identity, and it remains unclear whether he has legal representation.

The arrest comes amid growing demands for justice from Frimpong’s family, Ghana’s government and civil rights advocates, following a killing that has triggered protests in New York.

At a news conference on Wednesday, the victim’s mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, appealed for justice as she struggled to contain her emotions.

“I need justice for my child,” she said at a news conference Wednesday, then broke down in tears.

The gathering was held at the National Action Network headquarters in New York and attended by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Ghana’s U.N. ambassador, Samuel Yao Kumah, and members of Frimpong’s family.

Crump, who led participants in chanting “Justice for Javits!”, acknowledged the arrest but questioned the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

“What we’re all wondering is: Why? Why did they kill this young man, this person with such a bright future?”

Ghana’s ambassador described the development as encouraging, saying the arrest represented progress towards securing justice for the teenager.

Frimpong’s killing has also attracted political attention, with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani asking US President Donald Trump to facilitate a visa for the victim’s mother to travel to the United States.

Although police have not established a motive for the shooting, investigators have been examining reports that Frimpong experienced bullying at school before his death.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny previously disclosed that investigators were considering bullying and other possible motives, including robbery. He also indicated that “three perpetrators” may have been involved in the incident.

Frimpong’s father, Thomas Frimpong, had earlier spoken about the bullying, saying two students were suspended over their involvement. He described his son as a quiet teenager who spent much of his time on his cellphone but had assured him that he was doing fine.

Thomas said his son had told him: “Dad, I’m OK.”

Frimpong moved to the United States to reunite with his father about a year before his death, with his family saying he had hoped to access better educational opportunities.

His father described his son’s experience in the country as a dream come true, saying he “was living the dream.”

His sister, Millicent Frimpong, said he aspired to become a physician and eventually join the military, following a path taken by other members of their family.

“He was so ready that he made me save my uniform for him,” she recalled.

According to his sister, Frimpong also documented his experiences in a journal, expressing pride in living in the United States and satisfaction with his academic progress.

Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Education received a request for information about the reported bullying on Wednesday as questions continued over whether the circumstances contributed to the teenager’s death.

(AP News)