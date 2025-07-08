US: Online spending set to hit $23.8bn during Amazon Prime Event

Online shopping in the United States is expected to reach $23.8 billion over a four-day stretch from July 8 to 11, according to a report from Adobe Analytics.

The boost comes as Amazon’s Prime Day expands to 96 hours, and other major retailers like Walmart and Target roll out their own deals.

The projected sales represent a 28.4% increase from the same time last year, when shoppers spent $14.2 billion online during Amazon’s two-day sale. Adobe compared this year’s event to “two Black Fridays” in terms of volume, noting that many shoppers are turning to tools like AI to help find deals and start early on back-to-school purchases.

According to Reuters, the wider sales window and competitive pricing are drawing in buyers looking to upgrade to items like electronics and appliances, while still being mindful of cost in other areas such as groceries and home goods. Clothing is expected to see the biggest markdowns, with discounts averaging 24%, up from 20% last year. Electronics discounts are forecast to be around 22%.

Items tied to back-to-school shopping—like backpacks, lunchboxes, headphones, and laptops—are also likely to see a jump in sales. Meanwhile, more people are expected to use Buy Now, Pay Later services, which could account for about 8% of total online spending, a slight increase from last year.

Adobe’s findings are based on data from 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail websites, tracking 100 million products across 18 categories.

(Reuters)

