US, Nigeria move to strengthen fight against cybercrime

United States and Nigeria have agreed to deepen cooperation against cybercrime, financially motivated sextortion and romance scams, with a renewed focus on disrupting criminal networks and improving cross-border investigations.

The commitment was reinforced during a visit to Abuja by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Michael Gonzales, who met with senior officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The visit, which coincided with Nigeria’s Cybercrime Awareness Week, focused on strengthening joint efforts to tackle transnational cybercrime and protect victims, particularly children and other vulnerable people targeted by online criminals.

Gonzales challenged officials from both countries to ensure that cooperation against cybercrime kept pace with the speed at which criminal activities crossed international borders.

He noted that recent extraditions demonstrated how joint investigative, diplomatic and law enforcement efforts could prevent criminals from using national borders as safe havens.

In August, Nigeria extradited two alleged cybercriminals to the United States to face separate charges involving financially motivated sextortion cases targeting American minors who later died by suicide.

Since 2022, the FBI Legal Attaché Office at the US Embassy in Abuja has worked with the EFCC on 41 extraditions, including five completed in 2026.

The figure represents a significant increase compared with the period between 2012 and 2021, when the two countries recorded only four arrests and five extraditions.

Gonzales acknowledged the contributions of the EFCC, Federal Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to the investigations and extradition processes.

He stressed that swift and public accountability for cybercrime could serve as a deterrent to others involved in exploiting victims across borders.

On the growing threat of financially motivated sextortion, the US official said the crime continued to devastate children and families.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, more than 50,000 reports of financially motivated sextortion were received in 2025, representing an average of about 137 reports daily.

The FBI identifies Nigeria and other parts of West Africa, alongside Southeast Asia, as locations where some of the most prevalent sextortion networks have operated.

Through Operation Artemis and other related initiatives, the FBI works with Nigerian authorities to identify and dismantle networks targeting Americans.

The two countries are also strengthening efforts against romance scams, which exploit victims’ trust and relationships, often resulting in the loss of life savings and retirement funds.

In March, the NPF National Cybercrime Centre launched a nationwide online safety and cyber-hygiene campaign targeting romance scams, sextortion, phishing, identity theft and business email compromise.

At his meeting with the EFCC, Gonzales commended the commission for its record in high-profile prosecutions, asset recovery and public engagement, describing it as one of Africa’s most recognised economic crime enforcement agencies.

He said the EFCC’s partnership with the FBI demonstrated the value of international law enforcement cooperation through information sharing, suspect identification, arrests and extradition proceedings.

While acknowledging that some investigations had required years of joint efforts, he called for faster, more routine and proactive collaboration to target criminal networks, financial infrastructure and their facilitators before more victims were harmed.

Looking ahead, the US said both countries would benefit from stronger intelligence sharing, faster conversion of cyber and financial intelligence into investigations, wider public awareness of sextortion and romance scams, and improved Nigeria’s investigative, prosecutorial and cybercrime-reporting capabilities.

Gonzales said the United States measured the success of its security partnership with Nigeria not merely by the number of programmes it funded, but by tangible outcomes, including the protection of victims, disruption of criminal networks, successful investigations and convictions.

He added that strengthening Nigerian institutions to sustain the efforts remained central to protecting citizens of both countries.