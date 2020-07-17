US moves to seize Yahya Jammeh’s $3.5m mansion

The US justice department says the former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, used the proceeds of bribery and embezzled public funds to buy a mansion in a Washington suburb when he was in power.
According to documents presented as part of an effort to seize the property, Mr Jammeh bought the $3.5m (£2.8m) house a decade ago.
He is said to have bought the property through a trust set up by his wife, Zineb Jammeh.
The former president ruled The Gambia for more than 20 years. He fled the country after losing the 2017 elections and now lives in Equatorial Guinea.
