US Mission in Nigeria congratulates Biden appointee, Enoh Ebong

The US Mission in Nigeria has congratulated a Nigerian, Enoh Ebong, who is one of the recent appointees into US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Ebong was appointed as the Acting Director of US Trade and Development Agency.

In a Facebook post, the Mission stated: “Kudos to Enoh Ebong on her appointment as the Acting Director of the US Trade and Development Agency. She returns to the agency where she worked for 15 years in a variety of roles. Congratulations!”

She graduated from the University of Michigan Law School and the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to her appointment, she served as the agency’s General Counsel and Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Her new job is to lead all aspects of the agency in fostering economic growth in emerging economies while supporting US jobs.

Enoh grew up in Lagos before migrating to the US.

