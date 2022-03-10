US Mission collaborates with Chrisland University on students’ capacity building

THE United States Mission in Nigeria has pledged to collaborate with Chrisland University, Abeokuta, on capacity-building for students towards self discovery.

This was disclosed by the deputy head, Public Affairs Office of the U.S Consulate General, Lagos, Mrs Jennifer Foltz, during a “meet and interact” visit to the institution, recently, adding that the Mission is poised to support the Nigerian youths in achieving their dreams through mentoring.

Foltz urged the students to take advantage of different exchange programmes provided by the Mission to develop, especially in entrepreneurship which she described as key to Nigeria’s national development.

She explained that “the U.S Consulate in Nigeria assists in different areas such as in the provision of health and education services; job expansion in the rural sector; supporting improvements in agricultural productivity and increasing supplies of clean energy in Nigeria, to reinforce local and national systems in building institutional capacity.

Folzt enjoined Nigerian youths to avail themselves of the various job opportunities as contained on the website of the organisation, submitting that the U.S Mission Nigeria is committed to help youths actualise their dreams by imparting them on social entrepreneurship and technologies to drive the economy.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The U.S Mission also donated books to the library of the institution.

The university vice chancellor, Professor Mrs Chinedum Peace Babalola, pointed out that the visit of the U.S Consulate to the school, would boost its strategic alliances with the institution, strengthened the existing relationship between the two countries, as well as foster a continuous harmony, exchange of students, and knowledge sharing.

She hinted at the meeting that the institution is planning to establish a world-class Chrisland Institute for Security, Development, and Diplomacy (CISDD).

“We sincerely desire avenues for continuous interaction between our students and their US counterparts. Your guidance on how to set about fruitful arrangements in this regard would be much appreciated,” she added.