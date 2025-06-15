US military’s might, full strength will come down on you if… — Trump warns Iran

United States President, Donald Trump, has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying any attack on the United States would trigger an overwhelming military response from Washington.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, declared that Iran would face “the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces” if it launches any form of assault on American interests.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he said in the post.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and intelligence facilities.

Tehran has reported the death of dozens, including top army commanders and atomic scientists, in the attacks that began early Friday. In response, Iran launched a deadly barrage of missiles targeting Israeli assets.

Despite acknowledging prior knowledge of the Israeli operation, Trump maintained that the United States played no role in the strikes.

“The United States had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight,” he reiterated on Sunday.

He also suggested a diplomatic solution was still possible, stating, “We can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

On Friday, Trump had urged Iran to consider negotiations, warning that failure to do so would lead to “even more brutal” Israeli offensives.

During his first term in office, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement brokered under former President Barack Obama, reinstating sanctions on Tehran and effectively dismantling the deal that aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

