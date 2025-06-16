US medical team delivers free surgeries to five Delta communities

Five communities in Delta have benefitted from a week-long free medical outreach by over forty medical professionals from the United States of America.

The communities are Osubi, Orerokpe, Eku, Kokori, and Obiaruku.

The initiative, which began on June 7 in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area, was organised by the NIFER Touch Life Foundation in collaboration with the Delta State Government, Sunshine Care Initiative (USA), and YOU MATTER Charity Foundation.

Led by a renowned US-based Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr Sandea Harris-Greene, the outreach targeted underserved and indigent patients suffering from various conditions particularly those requiring surgeries such as goitre, fibroid, hernia, lipoma, and knee replacement.

At the opening ceremony in Osubi, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, represented by Hon. Perkins Umukoro, praised the outreach as a vital support to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, especially in healthcare delivery.

Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, represented by Dr. Yinkore Paul of the State Primary Health Development Agency, lauded the programme as a groundbreaking collaboration.

He described the visiting team as “intimidating, daring, and a beauty to behold,” expressing hope that their work would further the state’s progress toward Universal Health Coverage under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area, Chief Isaiah Esiovwa, called the outreach a major boost to his administration’s efforts in strengthening primary healthcare and expressed interest in hosting the team again for future missions.

Hon. Mine Jennifer Aragbata-Etuk, Convener and Founder of the NIFER Touch Life Foundation and Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora Affairs, thanked the state government and partners for their support.

She emphasised that the outreach reflects the foundation’s deep commitment to the well-being and dignity of Deltans.

“This programme is not just about treating illnesses, it’s about restoring dignity, offering hope, and showing our people that their lives matter,” she said.

The outreach highlights the power of partnerships between local stakeholders and international organizations in delivering life-changing healthcare to rural and underserved populations.