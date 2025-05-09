US measles cases top 1,000 for first time in five years

The United States has recorded more than 1,000 measles cases this year — a number not seen in five years — according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Friday, 1,001 cases have been confirmed across 30 states.

These include Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

The last time the US saw over 1,000 cases was in 2019, when 1,274 infections were reported over the year.

Experts say measles is “one of the most contagious viruses known to humans.”

CDC officials report that 13% of those infected have been hospitalized this year.

Most of the hospitalised patients are under the age of 19.

Around 96% of all confirmed cases are among people who are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status, according to the CDC.

Another 2% of cases are in individuals who received only one dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

An additional 2% are among those who received the full two-dose regimen.

(ABC News)