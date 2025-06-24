US marine jailed for seven years in Japan over sexual assault

A Japanese court has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after convicting him of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa in 2023.

Lance Corporal Jamel Clayton, 22, was found guilty of attacking a woman in her 20s—choking her from behind and attempting to have sexual intercourse.

The court ruled that the assault took place while she was intoxicated.

The case is the latest in a string of incidents involving US military personnel stationed in Okinawa, which hosts over half of the 54,000 American troops based in Japan.

Such cases have long drawn public outrage and fueled protests against the US military presence in the region.

Tuesday’s verdict followed a request by prosecutors for a 10-year sentence, according to Stars and Stripes, a media outlet covering US military affairs.

Clayton denied all charges, with his legal team arguing that the woman’s story contained “inconsistencies” and pointing to her “intoxication” at the time of the alleged assault. But the judges at Naha District Court sided with the prosecution, citing the victim’s testimony as having “a high-level of credibility throughout,” as reported by Kyodo News.

During sentencing, Judge Kazuhiko Obata described the attack as “vicious,” saying the woman had been choked for one to two minutes.

The assault left her with injuries to her eyes that took two weeks to heal, Kyodo added.

Okinawa has seen several similar cases in recent years. In December 2024, a court sentenced US Air Force member Brennon Washington to five years for raping and kidnapping an underage girl.

Public frustration in Okinawa is not only driven by such crimes but also by long-standing issues related to the US bases, including aircraft noise and environmental concerns.

A man photographed in a 2019 protest was seen holding a sign reading “no more US bases” in front of a concrete truck.

Though efforts have been made to relocate some US bases to less populated areas of Okinawa, many residents have called for their complete removal. Still, analysts say Japan’s security alliance with the United States makes that unlikely.

They note that Tokyo depends on Washington amid growing tensions with China over disputed maritime territories and the threat posed by North Korea’s missile program.

