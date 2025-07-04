US: Many killed as flash flooding hits central Texas

Several people have died, and others remain missing after flash flooding struck parts of central Texas on Friday morning, prompting disaster declarations in the Hill Country and Concho Valley regions.

Authorities said rescues and evacuations began early in the day and are ongoing, with more flash flooding expected across the region.

“Even if the rain is light, more flooding can occur in those areas,” Acting Governor Dan Patrick said.

According to BBC, Texas Governor Greg Abbott assured that the state was deploying “all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods.”

The affected region lies north-west of San Antonio, where images from the scene show deep floodwaters submerging bridges and fast-moving currents sweeping across roadways.

While officials have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties or missing persons, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as a “catastrophic flooding event” and confirmed that fatalities had occurred. It urged residents living near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River to move to higher ground.

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller appealed to residents to prioritise safety: “Folks, please don’t take chances. Stay alert, follow local emergency warnings, and do not drive through flooded roads.”

