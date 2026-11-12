US: Man who killed his three children over ‘evil spirits’ set to be executed

A Texas man, John Allen Rubio, who murdered his three young children in 2003, claiming they were possessed by evil spirits, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday, November 12.

Rubio, 45, was sentenced to death for killing Julissa Quesada, 3, John Esteban Rubio, 14 months, and Mary Jane Rubio, two months, in March 2003.

Following the killings, Rubio told police he would rather have his children dead than allow them to remain possessed. He also forced their mother, Angela Camacho, to have sex with him after the murders.

“I know I did something bad but I rather my children be dead than be possessed.”

Rubio’s conviction and death sentence were initially handed down in 2003. However, a Texas court overturned the ruling in 2007, leading to a retrial in 2010.

He was subsequently found guilty of capital murder for the second time and sentenced to death again.

His latest appeal seeking to stop the execution was rejected in October 2026, paving the way for the November 12 execution date.

Court documents revealed that Rubio and Camacho had been living on the streets while she was pregnant with their youngest child. Child Protection Services had previously removed Julissa and John from their care and placed them with Camacho’s mother.

Although only Mary Jane was Rubio’s biological child, court filings indicated that he raised the other two children as his own.

The couple later moved into an apartment in Texas without running water or electricity. According to court documents, Rubio had suggested killing Julissa and John, but Camacho initially dismissed the idea, believing he was joking.

In March 2003, Rubio stabbed and beheaded Julissa and Mary Jane with Camacho’s assistance. He subsequently insisted that their 14-month-old brother, John, also had to be killed.

The children’s bodies were eventually discovered by Rubio’s brother, who had visited him and subsequently contacted the police.

Rubio later surrendered to authorities, telling them:

“[J]ust arrest me I know I did something bad but I rather my children be dead than be possessed.”

Camacho, who was Rubio’s girlfriend at the time and the mother of all three children, is currently serving three consecutive life sentences for her involvement in the murders.

Rubio’s execution is scheduled to take place at the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

(New York Post)