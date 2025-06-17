US knows where Iran’s supreme leader is ‘hiding’ — Trump

US President, Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the United States knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but has chosen not to eliminate him — at least for now.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The statement came with a warning to Tehran, as Trump expressed growing frustration over alleged attacks.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

He later doubled down on the warning in a separate post, simply stating: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”