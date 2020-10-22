US kicks against Lekki Toll Gate shootings, says soldiers involved should be punished

The United States of America on Thursday condemned the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State by the Nigerian soldiers and called for investigation into what it called “excessive use of force.”

The US State Department, in a two-paragraph statement issued on Thursday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Nigerian citizens have the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, urging the Federal Government to hold those involved accountable in accordance with Nigerian law.

While extending its condolences to the victims of the shooting and their families, the US urged the security agencies to show maximum restraint and respect the fundamental human rights of the citizens.

According to the statement: “The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury. We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces. Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law.

“The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are essential human rights and core democratic principles. We call on the security services to show maximum restraint and respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families.”

