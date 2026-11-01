US judge dismisses Trump’s $10bn lawsuit against Wall Street Journal

A US federal judge on Saturday dismissed President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over a report linking him to a controversial birthday letter allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Judge Darrin Gayles ruled that Trump had failed to establish that the newspaper and other defendants acted with “actual malice” when publishing the report.

The lawsuit followed a July 17, 2025, Wall Street Journal article alleging that a sexually suggestive letter bearing Trump’s name was included in a birthday album prepared for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. The note ended with the words: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump denied writing the letter, describing the report as “false, malicious, and defamatory”, and sought at least $10 billion in damages.

In his October 31 ruling, Gayles said Trump’s amended complaint fell short of the legal standard, adding that it was “grasping at straws” and attempted to “manufacture flaws” in the newspaper’s investigation, according to Reuters and the Associated Press.

The judge dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Trump cannot refile the same lawsuit.

It was the second time Gayles had rejected the case, after initially dismissing it in April and allowing Trump to submit an amended complaint.

A spokesperson for Dow Jones, the Journal’s parent company, welcomed the decision, saying: “We’re pleased with the court’s decision.”

The ruling did not establish whether Trump wrote the disputed letter; it determined that his lawsuit had not sufficiently demonstrated defamation under the legal standard for public figures.