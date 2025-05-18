World News

US: Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Rachael Omidiji
Former United States President, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his personal office confirmed in a statement.

The statement revealed that Mr. Biden, who left the White House in January, was found to have an “aggressive form of cancer”.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement said.

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.

According to Cancer Research UK, a Gleason score of 9 means the cancerous cells “look very abnormal” and the disease is “likely to grow quickly.”

