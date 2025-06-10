US immigration protests: ‘Stop the raids,’ Los Angeles Mayor tells Trump

Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass has called on the Trump administration to stop immigration raids in the city, saying they are creating fear and unrest among residents.

“I am hopeful that the federal government will hear our plea: Stop the raids.

“This is creating fear and chaos in our city, and it is unnecessary. And I hope that we will be heard because our city is trying to move forward and I believe that the federal government should be supportive of us moving forward,” Bass said.

Bass spoke during a press conference at the City of Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center on June 9, 2025.

She said she had spoken with members of the Trump administration over the weekend, urging them not to deploy the National Guard.

However, Bass said she has not spoken directly with President Donald Trump.

“It makes me feel like our city is actually a test case, a test case for what happens when the federal government moves in and takes the authority away from the state or away from local government.

“I don’t think that our city should be used for an experiment,” she told reporters.

(ABC News)