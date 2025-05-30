US: How Snapchat uncovered truth about son who killed his parents

A location-sharing feature on popular social media app, Snapchat, played a pivotal role in helping investigators unravel a disturbing double murder case in Wisconsin, United States.

23-year-old Chandler Halderson was found guilty of killing his own parents after fabricating a series of lies about college and a job at SpaceX.

According to ABC News, the case began on July 7, 2021, when he reported his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, missing from their home in Windsor.

He claimed they had left for the family cabin to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend but never returned.

“He mentioned they were maybe going to a casino,” said Dane County Sheriff’s Detective Sabrina Sims in an interview with “20/20”. However, Sims said suspicions quickly arose.

“We learned that it’s out of character for them to go gambling, and that the Haldersons, especially Bart, were pretty frugal with money,” she added.

Investigators found both parents’ cars still parked in the garage. A check at the family cabin in Wolf River showed no signs of recent activity.

The first major lead came from a local resident in Cottage Grove, who reported seeing Chandler backing his car into a wooded area on July 5.

“She watched him walking from the wooded area…and found that to be unusual,” said Sims.

A search of the area led to a grim discovery — a male torso later identified as Bart Halderson. In a nearby oil drum, detectives found scissors, a saw blade and bolt cutters. An autopsy revealed Bart had been shot and then dismembered.

The wooded site was traced to a farm owned by the family of Chandler’s girlfriend, Cathryn Mellender. After being invited in for questioning, Chandler was arrested for allegedly giving false information. He was later held on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

The investigation took a dramatic turn when Mellender handed over crucial digital evidence from her Snapchat account.

The app’s Snap Map feature showed Chandler’s location at the Wisconsin River on July 3. Acting on that lead and a neighbour’s tip, investigators found additional human remains belonging to Krista Halderson. Police later cleared Mellender of any involvement.

In January 2022, Chandler stood trial on eight charges, including two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of corpses, and providing false information. He pleaded not guilty.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Chandler had been lying to his parents about attending Madison College. Enrollment Officer Omar Jobe recalled a phone call from Bart, who impersonated his son while trying to obtain transcripts.

“It’s a normal phone call that we receive every day. This person was trying to request a transcript,” Jobe told “20/20”.

Bart had grown suspicious after failing to get his son’s school records for months. Prosecutors said the call was part of Bart’s effort to verify his son’s enrollment, a discovery that would unravel a string of falsehoods.

Investigators said Chandler had failed out of college and created fake email accounts pretending to be school officials to maintain the deception.

“Chandler had made up fake emails with fake school employees to email back and forth about the transcript issue,” said Det. Brian Shunk of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

“When Bart figured it out, Chandler realized he could lose everything,” said Caroline Dade, an anchor at ABC’s Wisconsin affiliate WKOW. “The story they [prosecutors] painted was that Chandler gave himself no other option.”

Prosecutors argued Chandler murdered his parents to stop the truth from coming out. His defence disputed the theory.

“All the State was able to prove is that Chandler is a liar, not a killer,” said lead defence attorney Crystal Vera.

The jury was not convinced and returned a guilty verdict on all eight charges. Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In April 2023, two lesser convictions for hiding a corpse were vacated. He has since filed an appeal.

“They would have given everything and anything to help him,” said Krista’s cousin, Barbi Townsend. “They would have been there. That’s the kind of people they were.”

