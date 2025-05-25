US: How I make $3,000 monthly through sport betting two-hour daily — Consultant

A 26-year-old Deloitte consultant from Virginia, United States, James Crosby, has revealed how he earns thousands of dollars each month through a disciplined sports betting strategy that takes just two hours of his day.

He began arbitrage betting in March after learning the technique from his roommate, and said his earnings have steadily increased over the months.

Crosby, who is on track to bring in about $8,500 in just three months said, “My first month doing arbitrage betting, I made a little over $2,000. The second month, I made about $2,500. This month, I’m on track to bring in more than $4,000 in pure profit.”

According to the Business Insider, Crosby utilises an arbitrage method that involves placing opposing bets on different sports betting platforms to guarantee profit regardless of the outcome.

According to him, “The process is pretty straightforward: I’ve opened accounts on about 12 different sportsbook platforms, like FanDuel and DraftKings, and I pay to subscribe to a service call OddsJam, which helps me find the best bets. Once I’ve found them, I strategically bet against myself so I always turn a profit. I only use US sites.”

He illustrated how the technique works by recounting a recent bet on NHL star Alex Ovechkin. “Last week, I bet on Alex Ovechkin for the Capitals versus the Hurricanes playoff game in hockey. On one sports betting platform, I bet $100 to win $150 that Alex Ovechkin would get over three and a half shots on goal. That meant my total payout would be $250 because I would get my $100 back plus the $150 in profit.

“During the same game, on another betting site, I had the exact opposite bet, where I bet Alex would get under three and a half shots on goal. The chances were betting $130 to win $119, so my total payout would be $249.

”So, for both bets, I had a total wager of $230. But because one of the bets had to win and the other bet had to lose, my payout would either be $249 or $250, and I was guaranteed either $19 or $20 in profit, depending on the outcome.”

While most of his bets are smaller, Crosby says the profits add up quickly. “Most of the time, I’m betting between $50 and $100 to win $3 to $4, but it all adds up.”

With an initial capital of about $20,000 and a daily time investment of one to two hours, Crosby believes almost anyone can be successful with the right strategy.

“Each one of the bets you’re making is going to have a profit margin between 3% and 4% — so if you have $1,000, you’re going to make $30 or $40 bucks. If you only have $100, you’re going to make $3 or $4. Even paying for the subscription to OddsJam, it really does pay for itself very quickly.”

However, he warned of the risks involved. Sportsbooks frown upon arbitrage strategies and use algorithms to detect suspicious betting patterns.

“Each platform has different terms of service, but when they catch you — and they will because they have algorithms dedicated to detecting these kinds of bets — your account will probably get restricted so you can’t bet as much money. That means you’ll have to play more often or bet on more games to see the same returns.”

To avoid detection, Crosby avoids obscure sports and sticks to popular bets. Still, the window of opportunity is often short. “I lasted around two weeks on most of my sports books, but there were a couple that got me within three or four days.”

Despite this, he claims that arbitrage bettors still offer value to betting platforms. “We actually do provide a little bit of value to the sportsbook sites, because they can study an arbitrage player’s activity for signals on where they can tighten up their odds.”

Crosby was initially sceptical about the strategy, but seeing his roommate earn between $30,000 and $40,000 annually from it — even buying a Tesla with his winnings — convinced him to try.

”It ended up being really, really easy once I put a little bit of time into it, and it wasn’t overly complicated, so my roommate and I started a blog and social media channels to teach other people our strategy.”

He also plans carefully for taxes, which he estimates to be about 20% of his profits. “So I’ve accounted for that, and I put that portion in a fund that’s allocated to low-risk stocks, so hopefully I don’t lose any of that money.”

Looking ahead, Crosby hopes to use his winnings for major life goals. “I’m hoping that in the future, my winnings could serve as a down payment on a house, a wedding ring for my girlfriend, a new car, or just, you know, a fallback fund if things go really south and I lose my job.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE