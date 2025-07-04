US: House narrowly passes Trump’s tax, spending bill in 218–214 vote

After days of Republican infighting, the US House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cut and spending bill on Thursday. The final vote was 218 to 214.

Two Republicans opposed the measure, while all Democrats voted against it. The bill now heads to Trump’s desk for his signature.

The narrow victory followed intense last-minute efforts by Speaker Mike Johnson. He worked overnight to secure enough GOP votes to move the bill forward.

Trump personally helped pressure Republican holdouts to switch their “no” votes. His push came just in time to meet his self-imposed July Fourth deadline.

Some of those holdouts say “Trump made promises” to win their support. One promise, they claim, was that he would “make the bill better” in the future.

Despite resistance from GOP hardliners, the House did not make changes to the Senate’s version of the bill. Critics objected to Senate amendments involving Medicaid and the federal deficit.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to delay the vote with an 8-hour and 44-minute speech. His remarks set a record for the longest floor speech in House history.

After the bill passed, Trump praised the outcome. “This is a major victory,” he said.

He denied making concessions to secure votes. “No deals were made to get the megabill through the House,” Trump insisted.

He also declared that the win boosts his influence. “I have more power now,” he said.

Trump added a patriotic flair to the occasion by promising a military flyover. “B-2s will fly over during bill signing,” he announced.

Meanwhile, concerns arose over a separate issue. Sources said “Congressional leaders were not notified of the pause on munitions to Ukraine.”

That decision has stirred fresh tensions between the White House and Capitol Hill.

