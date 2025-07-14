US: Historic lodge destroyed amid raging wildfires

A wildfire burning near the Grand Canyon has destroyed dozens of buildings, including the Grand Canyon Lodge the only lodging within the national park’s North Rim.

The fire that consumed the historic lodge is one of two major blazes currently affecting tens of thousands of acres in the region. Due to the damage, the North Rim has been closed for the rest of the 2025 tourist season.

Fire crews in Arizona are still working to contain the two wildfires, named the Dragon Bravo Fire and the White Sage Fire.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, located at an elevation of about 8,000 feet (2,438 metres), had been in operation since the 1930s. It housed dining areas, a gift shop, and a post office, in addition to guest accommodations.

“As stewards of some of our country’s most beloved national treasures, we are devastated by the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge,” said Aramark, the company that managed the lodge.

“We are grateful that all of our employees and guests have been safely evacuated,” the statement added.

So far, no injuries have been reported. The fire was fuelled by winds reaching up to 40mph (64km/h). Preliminary figures from the National Park Service (NPS) suggest that between 50 and 80 structures have been lost, including park offices and visitor facilities.

Firefighters were temporarily pulled from some areas after a chlorine leak at a nearby water treatment plant. The NPS said chlorine gas, which is heavier than air, can gather in low-lying areas and pose a threat to responders and hikers.

The second fire, the White Sage Fire, has already burned over 40,000 acres of the Kaibab National Forest and prompted evacuations of nearby communities.

According to the park service, both fires were likely sparked by lightning.

Nearly five million people visited the Grand Canyon in 2024, making it one of the most visited natural attractions in the United States. The South Rim of the park remains open.

