US hails private firm’s investment in Nigeria’s healthcare sector

The United States Mission in Nigeria has welcomed the launch of a private firm, Cassona Global Imaging operations in the country, hailing the investment as a significant boost to the nation’s healthcare sector.

The Commercial Officer, U.S. Mission in Nigeria, Blake Murray, at the launch on Thursday in Abuja, described the partnership as a powerful accelerator in Nigeria’s healthcare modernization efforts.

He said, “Nigerian firms and public institutions collaborating with U.S. medical suppliers, like Cassona Global Imaging, have access to original equipment manufacturers, cutting-edge technologies, world-class standards, and critical service and warranty support”

Murray also noted that strategic partnerships between U.S. companies and Nigerian institutions can improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, expand access to healthcare, and advance disease prevention and control.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is committed to deepening bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

“Last year, two-way trade between the United States and Nigeria hit a record $13 billion. Our shared goal is to promote two-way investment and deepen commercial ties between our nations.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce and Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment are set to launch the United States-Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership next month in Abuja, prioritizing collaboration in agriculture, digital economy, and infrastructure, including healthcare infrastructure.

“This partnership is expected to unlock new opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement in Nigeria.

“By working together, the U.S. and Nigeria can address pressing healthcare challenges and improve the lives of millions of Nigerians.

“The investment by Cassona Global Imaging is a testament to the growing interest of U.S. companies in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“It demonstrates the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships that can drive progress and prosperity in both countries,” he said.

Also, the Chairman and CEO of Cassona Global Imaging Limited, John Chigbu while speaking to journalists explained that the company’s mission is to make quality healthcare accessible to all Nigerians.

“We sell our equipment at a fraction of the cost. A CT scanner that would normally cost $1 million is available for $250,000. Not only do we sell it at an affordable price, we also finance it, allowing you to make a small down payment and pay the rest over 24 months,” he said.

Chigbu also disclosed that the company’s equipment range includes ultrasound machines, X-ray machines, CT scanners, and PET scans, which will significantly improve disease diagnostics in Nigeria.

He raised concerns that the lack of access to quality healthcare has led to medical tourism, where Nigerians with means travel abroad for treatment.

“We need to reverse this trend. We need medical tourism to come into Nigeria, not the other way around. We need to make quality healthcare accessible to all, not just those who can afford it.

“Cassona Global Imaging plans to set up diagnostic centers and hospitals in Nigeria, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment. The company will also provide training for healthcare professionals, ensuring that they are proficient in using the equipment.

“We’re not just building hospitals; we’re building a healthcare ecosystem. We’ll provide training, maintenance, and support to ensure that our equipment is always working. If it breaks down, we’ll fix it within 48 hours or provide a loaner,” he stated.

He said the company is committed to localising Nigeria’s healthcare system by recruiting and training Nigerian professionals.

“We need to build capacity in Nigeria. We need to train our people to take care of our healthcare needs. That’s why we’re recruiting Nigerian engineers and healthcare professionals to work with us.

“With Cassona Global Imaging’s innovative approach, Nigeria’s healthcare sector is poised for a significant transformation, making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for all,” he said.

