US govt shutdown sparks fierce blame game between Democrats, Republicans

The United States government has once again ground to a halt after Congress and the White House failed to reach a deal to extend federal funding, triggering a shutdown that has ignited a heated war of words between Democrats and Republicans.

Democratic leaders have squarely placed responsibility on Republicans, accusing them of refusing to protect Americans from rising health care costs. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, in a post on X Tuesday night, said, “ Let me be clear: Republicans are in charge of the White House, House, and Senate. This is their shutdown.”

Senator Patty Murray, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, described the situation as the result of Republicans’ refusal to “negotiate with Democrats and do their job,” while Senator Kirsten Gillibrand urged the GOP to “prioritize families over billionaires.”

Echoing the criticism, Rep. Jamie Raskin of the House Judiciary Committee branded the shutdown “totally avoidable,” and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett accused Republicans of deliberately choosing “chaos” despite holding all the tools to govern effectively.

Republicans, however, pushed back strongly, insisting Democrats were to blame. In a statement on X, GOP lawmakers accused their rivals of “putting illegal aliens first and hurting hardworking Americans in the process.”

Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming called on Democrats to “stop political games and do the right thing,” while Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona warned that the shutdown would hit seniors, veterans, jobs, and homes.

At the White House, President Donald Trump downplayed the crisis, insisting “positive things” could emerge from the shutdown. He hinted at retaliatory actions against Democrats, declaring: “We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them. Like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programmes that they like.”

The shutdown, which echoes the December 2018 January 2019 deadlock over the U.S. Mexico border wall, has forced a pause in some non-essential services. Essential staff such as health workers, aviation employees, law enforcement officers, and military personnel will continue to work without pay.

Meanwhile, the White House website has gone live with a ticking clock marking the duration of the shutdown, accompanied by a bold caption: “Democrats Have Shut Down the Government.”

