US govt employee arrested for attempting to share classified info with foreign govt

A U.S. government employee in northern Virginia has been arrested for allegedly attempting to share classified information with a foreign government, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Nathan Laatsch, 28, worked as an IT specialist for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) since 2019. He held a Top Secret security clearance and was assigned to the DIA’s Insider Threat Division.

The FBI received a tip in March 2025 that someone was willing to leak classified information to a foreign government. The tipster claimed the individual didn’t “agree or align with the values” of the Trump administration and was willing to share sensitive material.

According to the DOJ, Laatsch offered to provide “completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation.”

He believed he was communicating with a foreign government official. In reality, he was speaking with an undercover FBI agent.

Laatsch reportedly confirmed he was ready to share classified information. He began transcribing the material onto a notepad at his desk and removed it from the building over the course of three days.

On or around May 1, FBI agents watched Laatsch place a package at a park in northern Virginia. They later retrieved a thumb drive containing typed documents labeled Secret and Top Secret, along with a message from Laatsch.

In the message, he said he was providing “a decent sample size” of intelligence to show what he had access to.

On May 7, after learning the thumb drive had been picked up, Laatsch allegedly messaged the undercover agent and asked for something in return.

He requested “citizenship for your country”, saying he didn’t expect things in America “to improve in the long term.” He added that he was “not opposed to other compensation,” but wasn’t in need of “material compensation.”

On May 14, the agent told Laatsch the “foreign government” was ready for more information. Over the next two weeks, Laatsch again transcribed classified material and smuggled it out by hiding folded notes in his clothing.

On May 29, he arrived at another drop site in northern Virginia. FBI agents arrested him after he delivered the documents.

Laatsch’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday in the Eastern District of Virginia.

(Fox News)