US: Four dead, 14 injured in Chicago mass shooting

Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Chicago, according to police.

The violence unfolded in the city’s River North neighborhood, on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, where a vehicle pulled up and at least one gunman opened fire on a crowd standing outside.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene, which included Artis Restaurant and Lounge, where an album release party was underway for rapper Mello Buckzz.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Authorities said no one has been taken into custody.

Among the dead were two men and two women. Fourteen other people were injured, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition. Most of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

Photos from the aftermath showed emergency responders cleaning up outside the lounge.

As of June 29, the city had reported a 32% drop in murders and a 39% decrease in shooting incidents, according to Chicago’s crime data.

(ABC News)