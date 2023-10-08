The US Department of State has empowered no fewer than 50 Nigerian youth activists and change-makers through the FlexiSAF Foundation youth activism workshop in Abuja.

The training themed: “Activism that Yields Result: Building the Future Now”, was a three-day workshop which was made possible through full funding from a grant provided by the US Department of State, facilitated via the US Embassy in Abuja.

The event united 50 passionate young activists and change-makers aged 18 to 35, with the goal of inspiring and equipping them with the skills and knowledge to drive positive social change.

Organised as part of the Foundation’s Young Education Advocates program, this three-day workshop was designed to coincide with the United Nations Day, celebrated annually on October 24th.

Participants embarked on an engaging journey that included thought-provoking presentations, a panel discussion, critical thinking exercises, and vibrant group discussions.

Participants were from diverse backgrounds and regions had the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and build valuable networks, fostering a sense of unity among young activists.

The workshop also emphasized the importance of history in driving social change, rekindling participants’ appreciation for the past’s role in shaping the future.

Through practical exercises and discussions, participants gained essential skills, resources, and knowledge to pursue their activism goals effectively.

The workshop’s impact is already evident as participants left with renewed energy and determination to address pressing social issues such as illiteracy and the education crisis, climate change, mental health issues, and discrimination against people living with disabilities, amongst others.

The FlexiSAF Foundation’s commitment to nurturing a network of empowered youth activists has set a promising foundation for future projects and advocacy campaigns. Dedicated to the sustainability of the workshop’s impact, the FlexiSAF Foundation ensured that participants were equipped with the tools to train others, potentially reaching hundreds more across

Nigeria.

Plans are underway to develop online courses on activism in collaboration with other youth-focused and youth-led organisations, ensuring the dissemination of knowledge continues.





The House of Reps committee chairman on Youth Development, Hon. Martins Esin also explained that youth activism, when done correctly, it would create awareness and inclusion for those who do not understand their immediate environment.

He said: “Youth activism creates awareness. It helps other young persons who may not have been in open platform like we have to understand what is going on in society.

“Don’t forget that activism was brought to bear today, which is activism that brought about inclusion of youth in the government of the day.”

“For instance, speaking to you, I’m the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth Developments, House representatives and I knew that from before now, youths have asked for this kind of thing to happen.

“Today, we have Minister of Youths Young who is a young person. It is all of these kinds of activism in areas of environments, social welfare, justice and all that, I think, youths are getting it right and we just need to apply more motion to get there,” he said.

Amina Abubakar, Executive Director of FlexiSAF Foundation, shared her thoughts on the

workshop’s success, stating, “We are immensely proud of the remarkable young activists who attended this workshop.

“They are the future leaders of change, and it’s our responsibility to support and empower them. The workshop is in furtherance of the FlexiSAF Foundation’s objective to empower youths to ignite social change in their communities and beyond.”

One of the facilitators, Ms. Chisom Nwankwo, a passionate about Climate Change and Sustainability

Advocate expressed her belief that participants are fortunate to have such an opportunity where they can gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their activism. She encouraged them not to limit themselves.

All the dignitaries present commended the Foundation for organising such a groundbreaking workshop as it created an avenue for young changemakers to gain the skills they need to pursue their activism goals and become agents of change in their communities, making the world a better place.

The FlexiSAF Foundation expresses its gratitude, first and foremost, to its generous sponsor, the United States Department of State; participants, facilitators, and partners for their commitment to making the “Activism that Yields Results” workshop a resounding success.

The Foundation looks forward to witnessing the positive impact these empowered youth activists will make in their communities and beyond.

One of the participants, Aishat Rilwanu Musa, said the workshop has exposed her a lot about activism and broadened her horizon on various aspects of youth participation.

She also disclosed that she will channel her experience to start a project on the study of history as a tool for national development and youth integration.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE